Trump spent $76 million over last two years on attorneys as legal troubles mount ahead of election
By RICHARD LARDNER and AARON KESSLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of new Federal Election Commission filings shows Trump’s political fundraising machine spent more than $76 million on legal fees over the last two years as he faces multiple lawsuits and federal and state criminal charges. The bulk of the payments from Trump’s political committees to attorneys, law firms and others occurred last year. Eli Bartov, an accounting professor who testified on Trump’s behalf in a New York civil fraud case, received nearly $930,000 for his legal consulting work. Several of his most prominent lawyers have surpassed $5 million each in payments, all footed by the former president’s campaign donors.