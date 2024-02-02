UK police say a woman attacked with chemicals is doing ‘very poorly.’ The suspect is still at large

LONDON (AP) — London police say a woman remains hospitalized with life-changing injuries after she was attacked with a corrosive substance earlier this week. Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for the suspect who is still at large two days after the attack, which also injured the woman’s two young daughters. Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell says that the woman is doing “very poorly,” but that the children aren’t as seriously injured as originally thought. Savell asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect, identified as Abdul Ezedi, 35, who also suffered significant injuries to the right side of his face.

