Victoria Monét, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll and Noah Kahan rock pre-Grammy Spotify gig

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Victoria Monét and Coco Jones brought smooth R&B and studied choreography, Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams — friends up for the same Grammy — dueted their introspective folk, and Jelly Roll brought out Lainey Wilson. That was the scene Thursday night at Spotify’s annual pre-Grammy party, where Ice Spice also performed her new single from her forthcoming debut LP “Y2K.” Those artists — save for Wilson — make up the bulk of the 2024 Grammys best new artist nominees. The others are Fred Again… and The War and Treaty. The Grammys will be handed out Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and airing on CBS.

