Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear governor’s lawsuit against GOP-controlled Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ lawsuit against the Republican-controlled Legislature arguing that it is obstructing basic government functions. The court’s liberal majority agreed to hear the case, with the three conservative justices dissenting. It set oral arguments for April 17. The court only agreed to hear one of the three issues Evers brought forward in the complaint. That issue relates to the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee blocking funding for state conservation programs. Evers argued in the lawsuit that committees controlled by a few Republican lawmakers are being used by the Legislature to “reach far beyond its proper zone of constitutional lawmaking authority.”

