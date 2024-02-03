Detroit man dies days after being mauled by three dogs, wife says

DETROIT (AP) — The wife of a Detroit man mauled by three dogs says he has died. Shauntaye Phillips says Harold Phillips, a father of six, died Friday evening, four days after he was attacked by the dogs as he walked home from a bus stop. She released a statement through her attorneys saying, “It’s with deep sadness that I announce Harold’s passing. It’s painful to think of all the important milestones Harold will miss in our children’s lives, from our son’s first basketball game this weekend to our daughter’s upcoming daddy-daughter dance that he was looking forward to.” WWJ-TV reports the three dogs that attacked Phillips have been euthanized, and their owner, Roy Goodman, has been fined $5,000.

