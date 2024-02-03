Indonesians flock to presidential campaign rallies as criticism against the government mounts

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Indonesians have flocked to presidential campaign rallies to air their concerns over the state of democracy in the country. President Joko Widodo is facing mounting criticism over his lack of neutrality after he threw his support behind frontrunner Prabowo Subianto, who has picked Widodo’s son as his running mate. Widodo has distanced himself from the governing Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, under whose banner he ran in 2014 and 2019. The party’s presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java province, said he received reports of intimidation against regional leaders and civil society during the 75-day campaign period.

By ANDI JATMIKO and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

