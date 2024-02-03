Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken an area near Oklahoma City. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake hit at 11:24 p.m. Friday and was centered 4.9 miles northwest of Prague, about 57 miles east of Oklahoma City, where residents reported feeling the shaking. Residents from Lawton, Enid and Tulsa reported feelung the earthquake. The earthquake was just 1.8 miles deep and temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense. Possible injuries and damages were not immediately known. At least six earthquakes, including two greater than magnitude 4.0, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb in January. The quake is in the same area as a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck in 2011 and about 60 miles south of a 5.8 magnitude quake in 2016.

