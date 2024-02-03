Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage broke the law. Saturday’s verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. Khan and his family insist the trial is politically motivated. The prosecution said Khan and his wife violated the law that a woman must wait three months before marrying again. It’s Khan’s fourth conviction since his 2022 ouster. He is barred from contesting parliamentary elections on Feb. 8 because of his convictions.

