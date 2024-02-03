Skip to Content
AP-National

Papua separatist rebels appeal to New Zealand pilot’s captor to let him go after a year

By
Published 12:16 AM

By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua region are asking for the immediate release of a New Zealand pilot who’s been held hostage for almost a year. That’s according to a statement from Sebby Sambom, spokesperson of the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement. He said they have asked Egianus Kogoya to release Philip Mark Mehrtens on a humanitarian basis. Kogoya and his forces took Mehrtens, a pilot from Christchurch who was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air, on Feb. 7 last year.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content