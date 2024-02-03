Skip to Content
AP-National

Why AP called South Carolina for Biden: Race call explained

By
Published 5:51 PM

By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary, the contest that revitalized his 2020 campaign and now has given him his first official victory in his bid for a second term. The Associated Press declared Biden the winner at 7:23 p.m. Saturday based on an analysis of initial vote results showing him with a decisive lead in key locations throughout the state. His only challengers on the ballot, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson, trailed far behind.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content