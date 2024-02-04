An argument over the Middle East conflict leaves a Jewish student hospitalized in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — A college student in Berlin beat a Jewish classmate until he was hospitalized after the two got into an argument about the Israel-Hamas conflict Friday night, police said. One of the students was a a 23-year-old, who held strong pro-Palestinian views, the other a 30-year-old Jewish student, who had posted pro-Israel views on social media. As the argument escalated, police say the suspect repeatedly punched the victim in the face until he fell to the ground. The suspect kicked the older student while he was lying on the ground, then fled the scene. The incident comes amid a drastic rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany.

