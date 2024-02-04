Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds another problem with some 737 fuselages

Boeing discovered another problem in some of its 737 fuselages that may delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaffe to plague the manufacturer. According to a letter from Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, improperly drilled holes were discovered by Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier that provides Boeing with fuselages. Both Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems are facing intense scrutiny over the quality of their work after an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 was forced to make an emergency landing on Jan. 5 when a panel called a door plug blew out of the side of the plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

