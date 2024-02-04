Carnival float bursts into flames in southwestern Germany, injuring 5

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southwestern Germany say five people were injured when a carnival float burst into flames in the city of Kehl. Around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon, part of a float in a local parade caught fire. Participants jumped off the float, and five people were injured, some seriously, either from jump or from the flames. Police said firefighters were able to put out the fire relatively quickly. The rest of the parade was canceled. There was no further information available about the cause of the fire or the condition of those injured.

