Forest fires rage on in central Chile killing at least 64

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Firefighters wrestled with massive forest fires that broke out in central Chile, as officials imposed new curfews in the cities most heavily affected by the blazes and provided new updates on casualties. On Sunday, Rodrigo Mundaca, the governor of the Valparaiso region, said that 64 people have been killed so far by the fires, which have left at least 1,600 without homes. The fires, which began Friday, have been burning with the highest intensity around the city of Viña del Mar, where a famous botanical garden founded in 1931 was destroyed by the flames Sunday.

By PATRICIA LUNA and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.