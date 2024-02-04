How to watch and stream the Grammy Awards, including red carpet arrivals and interviews

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s almost time for the Grammy Awards, the daylong celebration of music that on Sunday also marks the start of an epic week for Taylor Swift. Swift is among the contenders for the Grammys’ top prize, album of the year. SZA is the leading nominee and the “Barbie” soundtrack also stands to have a big day. The Grammys are actually split into two show. The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, where dozens of Grammy winners are announced, starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and streams online. The main Grammys show, where top awards will be handed out, starts at 8 p.m. and will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS.

