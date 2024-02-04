Kosovo’s block on the Serbian currency raises alarm in the EU and US

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union and the United States have expressed their deep concern after Kosovo banned the use of the Serbian currency and police raided the premises of organizations working with the Serb minority in the north of the country. In the past week, Kosovo police searched the premises of Serbia-administered institutions and of an ethnic Serb non-governmental organization, confiscating papers and computers. Brussels and Washington said the actions of the Kosovo government were “unnecessarily raising ethnic tensions.” Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

