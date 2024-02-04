Opposition leaders reject postponement of Senegal election as West African bloc urges dialogue

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc has called for dialogue to resolve the political crisis in Senegal as opposition leaders reject the decision by the country’s leader to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election. The bloc on Sunday urged Senegalese politicians to “prioritize dialogue and collaboration for transparent, inclusive and credible elections.” Several opposition figures rejected President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the election. At least two of the 20 presidential candidates said they would proceed with their campaign scheduled to kick off on Sunday. Senegal is seen as a bastion of democracy in West Africa, which has been struggling with a recent surge in coups.

By BABACAR DIONE and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

