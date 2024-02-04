Paris votes whether to hit SUVs with eye-popping parking costs in latest green drive before Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Parisians are voting whether to muscle SUVs off the French capital’s streets by making them much more expensive to park. It’s the latest leg in a drive by Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the host city for this year’s Olympic Games greener and friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists. City Hall is looking for voters to back its proposal to triple parking fees for SUV drivers from out of town. Hidalgo argued ahead of Sunday’s consultative vote that SUVs take up too much space on narrow Parisian streets, are too polluting and cause more traffic accidents than smaller cars. Voting stations are open until 7 p.m., with the result expected later Sunday evening.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.