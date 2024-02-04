Second powerful storm in days blows into California, sparking warnings of hurricane-force winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powerful winds and heavy rain are expected to hammer the Central Coast of California, as a second atmospheric river in days threatens to soak the state and cause flooding and mudslides. The storm blew ashore Saturday in Northern California and is expected to cause downpours into Tuesday as it heads down the coast toward San Diego. Evacuation warnings and orders are in effect for Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Ventura and Monterey counties. Classes were canceled Monday for schools across Santa Barbara County. By early Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a rare “hurricane force wind warning” for the Central Coast, with wind gusts up to 92 mph, from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.