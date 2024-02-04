The second guesthouse blaze in Romania in recent weeks has left 1 person dead and 2 hospitalized

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire at a guesthouse in central Romania has left one person dead and two hospitalized, authorities said. Emergency service teams were deployed to the blaze in the town of Calimanesti in Valcea county where 10 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the Department for Emergency Situations, DSU. Nine people managed to escape the blaze, of whom two were hospitalized. One person was trapped inside and later declared dead, authorities said. They did not say what caused the fire. A previous guesthouse fire in Romania in late December killed at least seven people.

