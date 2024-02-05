12 arrested in Greece as police remove students blocking exams over a private university bill
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have removed students occupying a law school during the exam period to protest government plans to allow private universities. Officers arrested 12 people. A police statement said that Monday’s operation followed a request for assistance from university authorities in the town of Komotini. It said the protesters staging the occupation in the law school had prevented about 400 students due to take exams Monday from entering the building as well as university staff. Leftist groups and students across Greece have staged a series of building occupations and protests against the bill on private universities.