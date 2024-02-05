9 UN Security Council members urge a halt to airstrikes by Myanmar’s military

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nine members of the United Nations Security Council have condemned “indiscriminate” airstrikes by Myanmar’s military against civilians. Shortly after, an envoy briefed the council as part of regional efforts to implement a peace plan that has so far been largely ineffective. The plan was adopted in April 2021 shortly after the military seized power in a takeover that sparked a civil war. Among the points outlined in the plan is the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and mediation by a special envoy from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The military leadership in Myanmar has so far ignored the plan, and violence and the humanitarian crisis in the country have been growing at a rapid pace.

