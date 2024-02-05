A Chicago children’s hospital has taken its networks offline after a cyberattack

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago children’s hospital has been forced to take its networks offline after an unspecified cyberattack. Access to medical records and communication by phone or email has been limited since the middle of last week. Lurie Children’s Hospital initially described the issue Wednesday as a network outage. Officials said Thursday the hospital had taken its networks offline as part of its response to a “cybersecurity matter.” The statement says the hospital is working with experts and law enforcement. It announced a phone line Friday for patients to get prescriptions refilled or get other information. The hospital didn’t comment Monday.

