As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne
By The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. His Son, Prince William, and William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are next in line. Next is Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet. Prince Andrew, his two daughters and their three children are next, followed by Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest, Prince Edward, and his son.