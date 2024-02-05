Bob Beckwith, retired firefighter in famous image with Bush after 9/11, dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — A retired firefighter who became part of an iconic image of American unity after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks has died at the age of 91. Bob Beckwith’s wife said Monday that the Long Island resident died the night before in hospice after dealing with cancer in recent years. Beckwith stood atop of a smashed fire truck at the destroyed World Trade Center as President George W. Bush delivered a speech with a bullhorn. The former president famously draped his arm around Beckwith as he addressed responders in the days after hijackers crashed planes into the twin towers and killed over 2,700 people.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.