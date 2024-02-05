Donald Trump deploys his oft-used playbook against women who bother him. For now, it’s Nikki Haley

MAULDIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump has a well-worn playbook against women who challenge him. For now, it’s Nikki Haley’s turn. The former South Carolina governor, like Trump a Republican, is the latest in a long line of women who have proven to be some of his most stubborn opponents. But where Trump emasculates male opponents like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, he attacks women for their appearances and questions their right to challenge him. After Trump won the New Hampshire primary last month and Haley refused to drop out, the former president called her an “impostor” and insulted her dress. Haley has taken his sexism in stride, saying Trump is threatened by her.

By LAURIE KELLMAN and BILL BARROW Associated Press

