Fishing regulators say no to catching more of this most valuable species

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishermen who harvest one of the most valuable marine species in the country won’t get the chance to catch any more next year than they did last. That’s because regulators say they are keeping tight restrictions on fishing for baby eel. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission needs to set new quota because the current one is expiring. The commission said Monday it’s only considering one option for next year, and that’s holding the quota to a little less than 10,000 pounds. The eels are sometimes worth more than $2,000 per pound. Aquaculture companies raise them to maturity and sell them as a popular menu item in Japanese cuisine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.