Gap Inc. taps American fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap has tapped American fashion designer Zac Posen as the chain’s creative director. The hire announced Monday is among the first big personnel moves under the San Francisco-based chain’s new CEO. Richard Dickson took Gap’s helm in August and is aiming to turn around years of languishing sales. Dickson had previously been president of toy giant Mattel and was responsible for re-energizing its Barbie and Hot Wheels lines. Posen launched his eponymous collection in 2001 and was known for his glamorous body-hugging gowns. But the business struggled and was forced to shut down in 2019.

