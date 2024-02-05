Heavy snow hits Tokyo area, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo area has been hit by heavy snow, disrupting trains and grounding flights. Transport officials are cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the snowfall is expected to peak Monday night, with up to 55 centimeters (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo. The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo. More than 100 domestic and several international flights in and out of Tokyo’s Haneda airport were canceled. Some highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways. More than 14,000 homes were without electricity.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.