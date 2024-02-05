House Republicans are ready to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, if they have the votes
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House is ready to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Tuesday’s vote is expected to be deeply partisan and a highly unusual attack on a Cabinet official. Focused on border security, Republicans in the House argue that Mayorkas has “refused to comply” with immigration laws resulting in the record surge of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and “breached the public trust” by his actions and comments. The effort has drawn concerns from constitutional scholars and rebuke from Democrats, who say the charges are policy disputes and hardly grounds for impeachment. Not since 1876 has a Cabinet secretary faced impeachment.