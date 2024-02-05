Illinois man gets 5 years for trying to burn down planned abortion clinic

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A 73-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for driving a car into a planned abortion clinic in eastern Illinois and trying to set the building on fire last year. Philip J. Buyno of Prophetstown, Illinois, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay more than $327,000 in restitution. Prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce handed down the sentence Monday. Buyno pleaded guilty in September to a federal charge of attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

