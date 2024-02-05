In Israel, France’s new foreign minister presses for a cease-fire to end ‘the tragedy in Gaza’

PARIS (AP) — France’s new foreign minister has used his first visit to Israel to urge the government to allow an “immediate cease-fire” and a “massive influx” of humanitarian aid in Gaza. Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday. Speaking at a news conference, Séjourné said it was France’s role as a “friend” to tell Israeli leaders some truths they “may have difficulties hearing.” He stressed that France “strongly supported Israel’s right to defend itself” after the Hamas-orchestrated attack in southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. He also called the deaths and destruction in the Palestinian territory a tragedy.

