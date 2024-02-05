Jury deliberations entering 2nd day in trial of Michigan school shooter’s mom
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan is returning to court for the second day of deliberations in the trial of a school shooter’s mother. Jurors will return Tuesday to a suburban Detroit court. They put in a full day Monday without reaching a verdict. Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She’s accused of failing to safely secure a gun at home and ignoring the mental health needs of her son. Ethan Crumbley shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. The jury seems curious why he wasn’t called as a prosecution witness. A judge told the jury to consider only what was presented at trial.