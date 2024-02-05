Kate Ashford: 5 financial steps to take before marrying later in life

Getting married when you’re an older adult comes with complications: You and your spouse may have assets from years of working, and you may have children from previous relationships. A second marriage may also affect your Social Security benefits if you’re widowed or divorced. You will need to update estate documents and beneficiary designations, and you may even want to consider a prenuptial agreement. From talking about money to taking legal steps to protect yourself in the future, working together to create a new financial plan is essential. Here are the steps you should take if you walk down the aisle in your later years.

