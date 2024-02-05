Skip to Content
AP-National

Nevada will hold presidential primaries and caucuses, creating voter confusion but little suspense

By
New
Published 10:03 PM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, JONATHAN J. COOPER and GABE STERN
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The presidential primary campaign is headed west to Nevada this week, where dueling caucuses and primaries are creating confusion among voters but little uncertainty about the expected results. First comes the Nevada presidential primary on Tuesday. Competing in the Democratic race is President Joe Biden, author Marianne Williamson and a handful of less-known challengers. The president is not expected to face any danger of losing the primary. There will also be a Republican presidential primary on Tuesday featuring Nikki Haley and token opposition, but the results don’t count toward the GOP nomination. The Nevada Republican Party has instead decided to hold caucuses on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump is expected to prevail and win all the state’s delegates.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content