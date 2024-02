Pennsylvania Capitol protest against state investing in Israel bonds ends with arrests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 100 people protesting the Pennsylvania state government’s investments in Israel were taken into custody in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. The protest of the state Treasury Department’s investments in Israel bonds occurred Monday. Police say 126 people were taken into custody, issued citations for trespassing and released. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a Republican, says state treasurers of both parties have invested in Israel bonds for more than 30 years. She says the state’s share of Israel bonds rose by $20 million after the October Hamas attack that began the war in Gaza and is currently $56 million.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.