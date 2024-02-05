Protests erupt across Haiti as demonstrators demand that the prime minister resign

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Protests have shut down major cities in Haiti as demonstrators clash with police and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Banks, schools and government agencies closed in Haiti’s northern and southern regions on Monday while protesters blocked main routes with blazing tires and paralyzed public transportation, according to local media reports. Smaller demonstrations took place in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Henry’s office before police fired tear gas and the crowd fled. At least three days of protests culminating on Wednesday are expected across Haiti, with Feb. 7 considered the supposed deadline for Henry to resign.

