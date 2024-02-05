Sailor arrives in Hawaii a day after US Coast Guard seeks public’s help finding him

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a 60-year-old man sailing from California to Hawaii arrived in the islands over the weekend. The Coast Guard says Noel Rubio arrived safely with his sailboat Malulani on Saturday, one day after it asked the public for help finding him. The agency made the announcement Monday. Rubio left Long Beach on Dec. 28 and had planned to arrive in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu three weeks later. He last made contact via cellphone that day south of Catalina Island in California. The Coast Guard said Friday it was unable to find Rubio despite searching harbors in California, Hawaii and Mexico and sending urgent marine information broadcasts.

