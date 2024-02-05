Senegal cuts internet access as lawmakers debate a bill to possibly extend the president’s tenure

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government has restricted access to the mobile internet as opposition leaders and supporters launched protests against President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election. Federal lawmakers are set to debate a bill that recommends an election delay of up to six months. It would put the next likely election date in August, four months after Sall’s tenure is due to end. Senegal’s presidential election has never been postponed. Protests that erupted on Sunday are expected to continue after opposition leaders condemned the election postponement as a “constitutional coup.” The Communication Ministry says the internet was cut because of several “hateful and subversive messages” relayed on social networks.

