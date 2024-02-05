Service has been restored to east Arkansas town that went without water for more than 2 weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Water is again flowing in an east Arkansas town that had been without service for more than two weeks, but the aging system needs more work to avoid future shortages. The state Department of Health on Friday lifted the boil order for Helena-West Helena, where thousands of residents had been without water after below freezing temperatures hit the state. Workers repair leaks in the system, but officials say they still need to replace a well that failed and make improvements to other wells. The city on Monday announced it had announced a new superintendent to run the system.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.