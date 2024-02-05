South Dakota man charged with murder for allegedly running down chief deputy during police chase

South Dakota prosecutors have charged a Sioux Falls man with murder in the death of a deputy who was struck while putting out spikes during a police chase. Forty-year-old Joseph Gene Hoek was ordered held without bail at his first court appearance Monday in the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Ken Prorok, who died Friday. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is prosecuting the case himself. Hoek’s attorney, Manuel De Castro, says Hoek was “overcharged,” and that “there are some mental health issues that need to be explored.”

