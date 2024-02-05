Spain says over 1,000 migrants reached its Canary Islands in 3 days as more attempt deadly crossing

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s marine rescue service says more than 1,000 migrants from sub-Saharan countries have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands in 18 boats in the past three days. A body was found in one of the boats. The archipelago off northwest Africa has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks as more people from West Africa attempt the dangerous journey. Officials say 7,270 migrants arrived in January, about as many as in the first six months of 2023. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the West African country this week to encourage authorities to try to curtail the departures.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.