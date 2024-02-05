Tennessee governor pitches school voucher expansion as state revenues stagnate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee once again announced that he wants universal school vouchers throughout the state. The Republican governor made the pitch Monday to the GOP-controlled Legislature during his annual State of the State address. The school voucher proposal would be ambitious for any governor in Tennessee. But this year, Lee is also facing stagnant state revenues and a staggering last-minute $1.6 billion expenditure regarding a business tax that was thrown together to prevent a looming lawsuit. Lee maintains that the state still has enough money to spread around for more school vouchers to families, properly fund public schools, distribute pay raises to state employees and even set aside more money to the rainy day fund.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.