The US is increasing its urgent military aid to Guyana as neighboring Venezuela’s threats linger

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Officials say the U.S. government is increasing its urgent military assistance to Guyana as neighboring Venezuela threatens to seize a large part of the country’s territory it has long claimed. The U.S. is pledging to help Guyana buy new aircraft, helicopters, a fleet of military drones and radar technology. Venezuela amassed a small number of troops along its eastern border late last year and threatened to annex Guyana’s mineral-rich Essequibo region after holding a referendum to approve the annexation. Tensions between the countries have cooled following talks mediated by Brazil and Caribbean leaders.

