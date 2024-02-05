Town manager quits over anti-gay pressure in quaint New Hampshire town
By NICK PERRY and KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The quaint town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is seeing more tourists, drawn to a main street where rainbow colors and gay pride symbols are on display alongside American flags. Its population of 6,000 is growing younger and more diverse, supporting LGBTQ art and a local theater’s gay-themed musical. The culture shift doesn’t sit well with town selectboard member Carrie Gendreau, who also serves as a Republican state senator. She said “homosexuality is an abomination.” Efforts to regulate public art in town led to a backlash and the resignation Friday of the town manager, whose late son was gay. Jim Gleason urged townspeople to keep advocating for equal rights in his departure speech.