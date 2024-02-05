UN refugee chief warns Europe of a new influx of Sudanese migrants if Sudan’s conflict continues
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the United Nations refugee agency says Europe may have to deal with a new flow of Sudanese migrants if a cease-fire agreement isn’t signed soon between Sudan’s warring sides and relief efforts aren’t strengthened. Filippo Grandi also told The Associated Press that conflicts in places like Sudan, Congo, Afghanistan and Myanmar should not be overlooked during the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. He spoke after visiting Sudan and Ethiopia. More than 9 million people are thought to be displaced in Sudan and 1.5 million refugees have fled the country in months of clashes between the Sudanese military and paramilitary forces.