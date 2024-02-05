US Virgin Islands finalizes land swap deal to build school despite concerns over historic cay

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has finalized a long-awaited deal that will allow officials to build a public school on St. John as part of a land swap that many opposed because it involves an island with historical ties to slavery. The deal with the U.S. National Park Service means the U.S. Virgin Islands will give up an uninhabited island known as Whistling Cay in exchange for a historic property on St. John where an elementary and high school will be built. Gov. Albertson Bryan said Monday the deal has been more than 50 years in the making and will provide educational opportunities for students on St. John.

