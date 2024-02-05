Yemen’s presidential council sacks the prime minister

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized presidential council has sacked the prime minister. It’s an unexpected move that comes at a time when a U.S.-led coalition has been striking targets of the government’s rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The council has not given any reasons for the unexpected reshuffle. A Monday decree from the council said that Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak would be appointed as the country’s new prime minister. He has replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was Yemen’s premier since 2018. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed rebels — known as the Houthis — overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

