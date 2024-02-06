16-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that hurt 6 sent to adult court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has waived to adult court a 16-year-old boy charged in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration last year that left six people wounded. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Kristela Cervera on Tuesday granted prosecutors’ request to try the teen as an adult. Cervera said the seriousness of the teen’s alleged offenses outweighed mitigating factors presented by his defense. He had faced 10 charges including four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime and two counts of first-degree reckless injury as a party to a crime. Cervera set his bail at $250,000.

