1 person is killed and 2 assailants are shot dead during an attack on a Turkish courthouse

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say one person died and two assailants were shot dead in an attack on a courthouse in Istanbul. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says the male and female assailants were killed during an attempt to attack a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse on Tuesday. He said six people were hurt, including three police officers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said one of the injured civilians died. He identified the attackers as members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front, a far-left group that is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

